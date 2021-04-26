SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.59.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $570.20. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

