SVB Financial Group to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $6.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.54 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.59.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $564.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.85 and its 200 day moving average is $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $585.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

