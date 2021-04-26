SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

