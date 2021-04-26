Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SVCBF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.79. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

