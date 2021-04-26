SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of SVMK worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after acquiring an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

