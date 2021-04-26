Swap Price Tops $0.0968 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $12,781.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00284023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.63 or 0.00990067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00719972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,698.22 or 1.00004057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,023,753 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

