Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Up 0.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.70. Approximately 685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSREF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

