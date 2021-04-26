Sylo Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

