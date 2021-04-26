SYNC Network Hits Market Cap of $8.34 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $72,067.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00508198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.36 or 0.02671259 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,633,648 coins and its circulating supply is 113,676,719 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.