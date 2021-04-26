Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Synopsys worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $251.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

