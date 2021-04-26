Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

SYY stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

