Syscoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.07 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $192.86 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,022,560 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

