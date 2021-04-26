T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.03. 19,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.