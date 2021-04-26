TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.84

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00065761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00755267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.04 or 0.07639176 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

