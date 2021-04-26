Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00129389 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004432 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

