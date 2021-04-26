Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2021

Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -133.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

