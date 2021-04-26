TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.07. 69,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,205. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,871,000. Finally, Serenity Capital LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,389,000 after acquiring an additional 863,036 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

