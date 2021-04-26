Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $54,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $94.96 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

