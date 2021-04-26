Tap Trading Down 26% This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $500,120.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

