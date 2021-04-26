Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Target worth $119,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.86 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

