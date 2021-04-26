Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Target accounts for 4.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $203.74. 34,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.86 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.