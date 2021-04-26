Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Shares of TH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,942. The firm has a market cap of $302.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
