Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,942. The firm has a market cap of $302.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

