Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $103.86 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.