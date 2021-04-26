Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

