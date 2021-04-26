Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.58

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 6007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

