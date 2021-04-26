Taylor Wealth Management Partners Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,194.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

