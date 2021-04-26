TB SA Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Quiet Period To End on May 3rd

TB SA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. TB SA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TB SA Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. TB SA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

