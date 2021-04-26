TD Securities Increases Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$50.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:SII traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$53.13. 23,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$32.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

