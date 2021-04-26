TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$47.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGM. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

TSE:IGM traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$41.74. 137,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

