TE Connectivity Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.72 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.