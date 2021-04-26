TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $7.55 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.