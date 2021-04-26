TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as high as $136.19 and last traded at $136.17, with a volume of 26522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.