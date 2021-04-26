Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Lifted by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,780 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up 9.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.51% of Teck Resources worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.64. 128,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,886. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.