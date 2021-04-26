Telcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.68 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $335.42 million and $8.68 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00750864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.07533861 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.