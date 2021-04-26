Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 6122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEO. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

