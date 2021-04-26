Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 6122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TEO. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.43.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.