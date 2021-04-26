Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIIAY. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TIIAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,165. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

