Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) recently:

4/23/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/22/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/8/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/15/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2021 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.