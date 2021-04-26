Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.43

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

