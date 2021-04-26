Tellor Price Reaches $73.62 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $113.95 million and approximately $88.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $73.62 or 0.00135943 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.00739891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.85 or 0.07454087 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

