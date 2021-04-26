TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00272740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01013820 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.03 or 0.00672318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,376.72 or 1.00231928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

