Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $113,393.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00065761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00755267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.04 or 0.07639176 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

