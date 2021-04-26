Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $747,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,093,717 shares of company stock valued at $140,004,254 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

