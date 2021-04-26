Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 235,600 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. 771,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $847.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

