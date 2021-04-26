Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 235,600 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. 771,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $847.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.12.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.