TenX Hits One Day Volume of $3.93 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. TenX has a market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

