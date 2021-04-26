TERA (TERA) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $280,016.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00269260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01004955 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00683695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.39 or 0.99621228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.