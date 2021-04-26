TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.
TGO has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of TGO stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.88. 2,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
