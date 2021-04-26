TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

TGO has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TGO stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.88. 2,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraGo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

