Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.10

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 3109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

