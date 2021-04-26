TerraCredit (CREDIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,299.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $5,299.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 111.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.