TerraUSD (UST) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $67.21 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006403 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,873,867,545 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

