Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 4.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

